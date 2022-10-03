Soup

CREAMY BROCCOLI AND CHEESE SOUP

As we gear up for the fall season, it is inevitable that chillier temperatures will find their way to our doorstep, making homemade comfort meals sound especially inviting. When deciding what seasonable dishes to prepare, consider recipes that include ingredients grown and produced locally.

The farm to table philosophy continues to be popular, as many farmers markets and local grocery stores have become fixtures in communities. Many refrigerator staples are foods that are made and sourced close to home. Real dairy milk is a great example of this. It takes 48 hours for milk to travel from the farm to the store, ensuring it is truly farm fresh when purchased. Not only is milk a local grocery item, but it contains thirteen essential nutrients, including high-quality protein. “Dairy foods are the top source of calcium and vitamin D in the American diet, and are critical for building healthy bones and teeth,” states registered dietitian Monica Nyman. “These nutrients are especially important for children. Unfortunately many kids fall short in meeting the recommended amounts,” Nyman notes. Incorporating ingredients like milk, cheese, and yogurt into fall recipes can help check the farm to table box, while also adding much needed nutrition.

