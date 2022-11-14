River

Tows, which often move 45-60 barges at a time, currently are restricted to 25 barges at a 9-foot depth. (Photo by Alexis Burnett, Pulaski-Alexander Farm Bureau)

The traffic jam on the Mississippi River caused by some of the lowest water levels in a decade will likely continue near term.

About 200 boats and 3,000 barges on the lower Mississippi River were delayed at different points of the waterway mid-October, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

Trending Food Videos