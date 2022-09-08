Michigan animal health officials have announced the first case of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in a 3-year-old horse just across the Michigan-Indiana border. While Indiana did not have any reported cases of EEE last year, veterinarians with the Indiana State Board of Animal Health point to the Michigan case as a good reminder to horse owners that the disease can crop up at anytime, anywhere.

Now is the time to take steps to reduce risk, prevent infection, and seek help if clinical signs are noticed.

