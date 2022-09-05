Rural Cissna Park resident Ed Dubrick said he and his wife, Lindsey, aren’t out to compete with the food industry. They just want to do their part to raise meat and produce for themselves and customers of their Iroquois County-based ranch.
Annually, the Dubricks raise about 2,000 meat chickens, 100 turkeys for Thanksgiving and 80 laying hens on their DuChick Ranch.
It’s a satisfying business that the Dubricks ply along with their day jobs — Ed selling insurance and Lindsey as a nurse at Gibson Area Hospital.
Among their venues are area farmers markets, but the couple found that the red tape from selling in different counties could be cumbersome. Ed did something about it.
He worked with farmers in the Illinois Stewardship Alliance Local Food Farmers Caucus to help draft and negotiate a new Illinois legislative bill, the Farmers Market Permit Act, which passed unanimously and was signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in June.
“I didn’t realize every time around here when you cross a county line you’re dealing with a new health department and a different license,” Dubrick said. “It’s a new set of rules” and a new set of fees.
In many cases, they were charged the same fee as a brick-and-mortar grocery store despite setting up in a town’s farmers market only a few weeks of the year.
What the bill did was set up a statewide fee structure. A vendor selling meat and dairy at a farmers market won’t be charged a fee higher than $175. For eggs it’s $75. It also established some base guidelines such as sanitation requirements.
In the past, some counties would charge as much as $1,400 for setting up at a farmers market just one weekend a month, although most counties charged $300 to $400.
The Farmers Market Permit Act will also make it easier to find local meat, eggs and dairy products at farmers markets.
“Because of Ed’s leadership and willingness to educate policymakers, he exemplifies what it means to be a local food changemaker,” said Kathleen Mueller, senior organizer with the alliance. “Real changes can be made when farmers come together to discuss and organize around challenges they face.”
The alliance recently recognized Dubrick’s efforts in getting the bill passed by naming him the Local Food Changemaker of the Year. The award goes to the farmer who shows exemplary leadership in growing the local food economy and helping Illinois farmers feed Illinois. Dubrick received the award at the Illinois Department of Agriculture’s Ag Day Breakfast at the State Fair.
Dubrick said DuChick Ranch’s meat and produce products are naturally produced.
“We raise all of our birds without use of antibiotics, any animal byproducts, hormones or steroids,” Dubrick said.
He said they raise their birds in a humane way — giving them three times as much space as most commercial farms.
“We try to do things as naturally as we can,” Dubrick said. “We try to raise them for our own consumption and for others’. We’re always trying for quality over quantity. There’s a vast difference between the taste and flavor of what we raise compared to what you get in a grocery store. I always knew farm freezer beef or pork was better than what you bought in a store.”
Dubrick said he grew up a “red-meat guy,” but when he ate his first farm-raised chicken, “I knew for a fact I was done buying chicken from a grocery store.”
The Dubricks got into the operation on a trial basis before officially becoming a business and deciding to do it commercially in 2020.
Their first year they raised about 400 chickens and have since increased it. It’s been a learning process.
Unlike many businesses, their operation likely benefitted from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Dubrick — “from the simple fact what we saw was going on at stores and shelves emptying and trucks not moving, I think people realized how fragile our infrastructure is.”
“In some ways I think that sheds light in knowing where you food comes from.”
Most of the Dubricks’ customers hail from the Cissna Park, Hoopeston and Paxton areas.
“We for the most part do things by appointment but have posted hours of 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. If we have a farmers market that we attend (and aren’t available on a weekend), we post that on social media.”
They set up at farmers markets about twice a month.
The Dubricks are quite busy. In addition to their day jobs and work on their ranch, they have an 8-month-old baby girl.