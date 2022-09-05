1

Ed and Lindsey Dubrick with their 8-month-old daughter, Evelyn, flanked by an ‘audience’ of young turkeys on their rural Cissna Park farm.

 Photo contributed

Rural Cissna Park resident Ed Dubrick said he and his wife, Lindsey, aren’t out to compete with the food industry. They just want to do their part to raise meat and produce for themselves and customers of their Iroquois County-based ranch.

Annually, the Dubricks raise about 2,000 meat chickens, 100 turkeys for Thanksgiving and 80 laying hens on their DuChick Ranch.

Trending Food Videos