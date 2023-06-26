The expanding drought and crop condition ratings continue to trend in opposite directions as many farmers nervously await what should be the pivotal corn pollination period.

All 102 counties in Illinois are now fully engulfed in drought and abnormally dry conditions, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.