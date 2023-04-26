Chocolate Smoothie graphic (Instagram Post (Square)) - 1

During the last three years, many people have experienced increased stress as the pandemic delivered unexpected life changes and economic pressures. With April marking National Stress Awareness Month, now is the time to reset habits and prioritize balanced meals, sleep and exercise to promote a sense of well-being. Consuming dairy products as part of a healthy eating pattern can build energy reserves, promote a sense of calm, boost the immune system and promote gut health. All of these factors can help battle stress.

Meals and snacks containing carbohydrates, protein, fat and fiber keep hunger away, provide lasting energy and stabilize blood sugar. Steady blood sugar levels throughout the day can improve thinking and smooth out moods. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends three servings of dairy per day as part of a healthy approach to meals and snacks. Milk and yogurt, for example, offer a strong combination of protein, carbohydrates and fat. Dairy foods also pair well with fiber-rich whole grains, fruits, vegetables and legumes.

