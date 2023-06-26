Farmer101.jpg

Donnie Peterson, 101, poses on his Mercer County Farm. (Photo by Denise Hampton, Mercer County Farm Bureau)

It’s been quite an amazing career in agriculture for Donnie Peterson, 101, whose earliest memories include farming with horses through the Great Depression in the 1930s in western Illinois.

What’s maybe even more amazing is he’s not ready to hang up his work boots just yet. In fact, when people ask this humble centenarian who farms near Aledo (Mercer County) when he’s going to retire, he has a simple, yet straightforward, answer.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

Tags