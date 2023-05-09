1

Traci Barkley grew up watching her grandparents garden. She had the opportunity to bring her grandma to visit Sola Gratia Farm. (Photos courtesy of Traci Barkley)

Farming wasn’t Traci Barkley’s first choice for a career.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in ethology, ecology and evolution and a master’s degree in natural resources and environmental sciences from the University of Illinois, she spent two years as an AmeriCorps volunteer. She trained citizen scientists to collect data on the state’s threatened streams, forests, wetlands and prairies for rapid assessment of environmental health by state scientists.

