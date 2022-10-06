Andrew Westfall column sig

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has begun accepting orders for their annual tree seedling sale. Tree seedlings are generally between just a few inches to about 2 feet tall, and come in bundles of 50-100 trees. They are available in a wide range of species of both conifer and deciduous varieties.

The DNR also offers specialty packets for people looking to plant a variety of trees for a specific purpose such as attracting wildlife, producing nuts, or generating fine hardwoods. These packets are also available for specific planting locations such as upland and bottomland. Prices for bundles of individual varieties range from approximately $30 to $40, with specialty packets going between $40 and $70, which is a great deal when you consider it could one day equate to having 100 established trees on your property.

Tags

Trending Food Videos