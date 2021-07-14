A poster depicting Illinois corn cribs was part of the focus of a recent visit to Gilman by the two collaborators on the project.
Agriculture broadcaster Max Armstrong and his brother-in-law Joe Horn visited the Gathering in Gilman July 2 to talk with people about that project and to visit with new and old friends.
Armstrong said the poster came about a few years ago. “Joe was a graphic artist for State Farm Insurance at their world headquarters for many years in Normal.
“A few years ago a farmer friend of mine down in Champaign County, Darius Harms, who is now deceased, said we need to get pictures of these corn cribs before they get away from us. They are such wonderful structures, their design and their utility. They house the ear corn. They were set up for ventilation to allow for drying of the corn. There were so many styles. We need to some photographs of these before they get away. I said why don’t we make a poster.
“Joe took the photographs and he did the layout of the poster. I came up with some of the verbiage. It was dedicated to my late mother-in-law, Eleanor Horine, Joe’s mother. We sold a few of those a few years ago.”
They were invited to stop by Gilman’s The Gathering, he said, to not only bring the posters, but also to visit. “We feel so blessed to be able to hang out here today and see a lot of old friends. A lot of farm friends from not just Iroquois County, but Kankakee County and other areas. Some friends came from south of Bloomington. It’s really been nice to visit with people we’ve gotten to know over the years.”
The poster depicts corn cribs from around the east central Illinois area. He said there are some from Iroquois County, Ford County and Champaign County, with explanation of where the pictures are taken.
“It’s really one way that we pay tribute to the heritage of agriculture. I’ve got the old tractor and I’ve been involved in those for years. I guess I’ve really come to appreciate the people who went before us — our parents and grandparents who made this all possible on farms. They worked under very difficult circumstances. It’s so challenging today to farm but you think back to those days when you planted a crop over three months, not 10 days. If the weather cooperates in this area it’s just a matter of days and you can have your corn crop planted, and hopefully you don’t get flooded out and have to replant, but back in those days the planting season went on week after week after week.
“And then we had the cultivation season. Before we had the crop protection chemicals, we’d be out there day after day after day cultivating corn and soybeans crawling across that field watching the plants go between the shovels. It was a very slow, tedious process. And then, of course, the harvest season went on and on for weeks as well, on into the wintertime, sometimes on in to the spring the crop was still standing in the field.”
Armstrong also lauded the engineers who designed the equipment at that time. “Tractors that were designed so well they still get used today to mow a little bit of acreage or to pull a wagon or something like that. Some of these tractors that were made 40, 50, 60, 70 years ago still have utility in them.”
He said he spoke a couple of years ago with some farm equipment engineers in the Burr Ridge area at the parent company of Case IH. “It was a room full of patent holders. I thought this would be a bunch of stuffed shirts. It was actually the exact opposite. There was a camaraderie in that room among these men and women who had worked on machines together. And some of these people held 100 patents or 110 patents over the 30 plus years they worked with the company. To see them laughing and joking about projects they had worked on it was a wonderful atmosphere. I just have such a high regard for people in the industry who have allowed our machines to advance and to bring the technology along.”
A recent announcement from Case IH saying all their tractors will be able to talk to equipment from John Deere. “When the farmer is in his field, let’s say he happens to be on a Case IH tractor, he or she can read where that other tractor is, regardless if it’s New Holland blue or John Deere green, they can know where it is, what the fuel level is, the history of it’s operation in that field. They can read it all on the same screen now. Those tractors from different companies will be able to talk to each other.”
Tractor cabs now function more like an office, he said. “So the farmer now can use that as productive time in marketing a crop or making decisions on planting. Of course, marketing is so crucial and we are seeing some great marketing opportunities right now. We’re seeing grain prices we haven’t seen in many, many years. So it’s bringing a level of profitability we didn’t have for many years.”
Armstrong said the outlook for agriculture is very good. “We’re continuing to trade. Trade is important. The Chinese continue to buy large supplies of crops from us. The growing population of not only China, India is going to surpass China in terms of population. The spendable income in many countries is growing that haven’t had the ability to buy in the past. For the sharp operator, for that young person coming out of college — first of all, it’s going to be very difficult for a young person who doesn’t have heritage in agriculture to get started farming. Farm land values continue to climb. In this ag economy it’s getting very pricey obviously because of the size of the equipment, the expense of the equipment, the cost of farmland. Farmland prices are rising to levels we’ve never seen before. The big part of that is farmers buying land adjacent to them, because if it comes up for sale it’s never going to come up for sale again in the next half century. Then you have absentee owners buying more farmland. Wall Street investors, corporate executives, who want to broaden their portfolio. They don’t want it to all be stocks. They want to look at something that isn’t in the equity market. To have and hold a piece of land, they know we’re not making any more of it. We’re paving more of it over. We’re putting more solar panels out there. We’re putting more wind farms out there. So we have to maximize all of that land. That’s part of this elevated pricing of farmland, too, now. There are a lot more uses for that land.”
He said the Chicago area shows that there’s a lot more building going on. “Some of the most productive land in the world we’re taking out of production. I guess it’s called progress and the people who own that land want to be able to do what they want to, we just need to keep in the back of our mind that this land is productive farm land and some of it needs to be protected some how.”
Armstrong and business partner Orion Samuelson, own “This Week in Agribusiness.” Armstrong said they would leave some of the posters at The Gathering for purchase.