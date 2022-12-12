Agriculture remains a top employer in rural parts of the U.S. but who worked in the industry has changed during the past three years, according to new data released by USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS).

In its annual report, “Rural America at a Glance,” ERS found overall population growth in rural or “nonmetro” areas “took a dramatic upswing” between July 2020 and July 2021 when it increased 0.3% to 46.1 million total residents.

Trending Food Videos