Shed

Soybeans grow in a McLean County field. (Photo by Illinois Farm Bureau photographer Catrina Rawson)

 CATRINA RAWSON

Don’t fix what isn’t broken. That’s the approach federal lawmakers should take when they write the crop insurance title of the 2023 farm bill, according to representatives from national ag groups.

“The really important thing to our members is to make sure that crop insurance survives the way it is,” American Farm Bureau Federation Vice President Scott VanderWal said. “Maybe we can improve it some, but the bumper sticker message on crop insurance is ‘Do no harm.’”

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

Trending Food Videos