The Unit 9 School Board earlier this week heard how busy the students in the district have been.
On April 19 district administrators gave their respective reports on the activities that have been happening.
Watseka Elementary School Principal Kevin Mike talked about the success of the Family Reading Night, which was April 7.
More than 500 people attended, he said, and the event was conducted in seven different classrooms and there also was a book fair.
He said that fifth grade students Caleb Chaney and Addison Morris will represent Watseka schools in the annual. WGFA 5th/6th Grade Spelling Bee, which is May 6. CJ Avalos and Caleb Mustered will represent the Watseka sixth grade at the WGFA spelling bee. The event is again being conducted at the Unit 9 Office and several Iroquois County schools will be participating.
Watseka Junior High School Principal Jeff Perzee talked about several activities at his school.
He said students recently completed the Illinois Assessment of Readiness testing, which took place over two days. He said students in grades 6-12 were testing on the same day, but that all worked diligently to make sure it went smoothly.
Science assessment testing for eighth graders will be April 20, he said. Star testing for literature and math classes is scheduled for April 25-29.
Mikuce noted in his report that the Step Up Night for incoming freshmen and sixth graders will be from 6-7 p.m. May 16. This will allow the incoming students to learn about the extra curricular activities and to get tours of the building they will be attending.
Students who have earned a C or better during the third and fourth quarter will be able to take part in the incentive field trip on May 18. This year they will travel to Elevate trampoline park in Champaign.
Watseka Community High School Assistant Principal Kyle Nevills said that a unified 6-12 student handbook is one of the projects being worked on this year. “This makes sense since we share space, teachers and other resources,” he said in his report.
Another project Nevills noted was even more updated security, including more cameras and some vape sensors for the bathrooms at the buildings.
WCHS Principal Travis Findlay said that freshmen were able to participate in the Vape Escape program in March. In this exercise, he said, “students had to work in teams to solve puzzles and learn about the dangers of vaping. It was a fantastic learning experience for our night-graders.”
Another activity was the Career and Technical Education (CTE) community meeting hosted by local CTE teachers. “Other schools, CTE teachers and local business and community members were invited to discuss what skills and knowledge students need when they enter the workforce,” he said in his report. “The discussions as outstanding with a lot of great information on what we are doing currently in our curriculum and what is needed moving forward.”
The National Honor Society members visited the elementary buildings on April 12, he said. Students were able to help with the Easter Egg Hunt and surprised them with an Easter Bunny visit.
He said the spring play was conducted for the first time in two years and performed to a packed house at the Watseka Theatre. The high school band and choir both performed at the IHSA Organizational Contest and each received a Division II Excellent rating. “It was a joy to see our students perform and show their talents,” he said.
Curriculum Director Carolyn Short said she has been working with the math committee on choosing power standards and vertically aligning K-12 math curriculum. Some teachers will be visiting St. George Elementary April 20 to observe teachers using Eureka Math for instructional purposes, she said, and discussing the implementation of the curriculum. “The next step will be to choose a curriculum that best matches our standard to support our students in their educational journey,” she said in her report.
Short said, too, she has been meeting with the Success by 6 Committee which has strategic plan goals of family and parent engagement - to increase and expand partnerships with families; and early mental health - to improve and expand access to high quality early care, education and services.
“One way we are immediately addressing thee goals is to encourage families to join Bright By Text,” she said in her report. “This is for any family with members from pre-natal to 8 years old. The Bright By Text sends messages that are targeted to the child’s age and include information on development, language and early literacy, health and safety, behavioral tips and more.”
She said as part of this committee she has volunteered to be a United Way Community Investment representative for the county. She will be completing three site visits to interview those who have received grant funds from United Way.
Short said the district was awarded an After School Program Grant from the state board of education. Teacher Tina Douglas hosted kindergarten students April 20 for an Earth Day program, with the soccer team helping. Amber Findlay will host first grade for a robotics STEM program May 17-19. Nola Loeffler and Stephanie Feller will host second, third and fourth grade for a STEAMspriation program once a week from April 11 through May 17.