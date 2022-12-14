Administrators and teachers say the first semester in the Unit 9 school district has gone well.
At the board’s December meeting, Rodger Fehland, Unit 9 Education Association president, said, “I would say we are in a good spot in December. It’s been a good semester. I feel like everybody’s kind of pulling on the same side of the rope. That feels good. I want to commend the admin team you have assembled. I think they are always responsive and wiling to get feedback from the teachers. That is much appreciated. We are going into vacation I think optimistically. The district is moving in the right direction.
“I appreciate everybody’s work in every capacity. There’s always stressful things that come up with the unforeseen but it seems like we’ve been handling that. I appreciate that.”
The board also heard from band director Erik Parementer, who said that the band is planning a trip to Disney World in spring of 2024. The trip is done periodically, with the last ones taking place in 2013 and 2018.
Students are responsible for their own financial portion of the trip, but are given many opportunities to raise that money. Parmenter said that some fundraisers have been conducted since the last trip and there are students who have money set aside for it.
The band students and parents will be planning other fundraisers. He said those will not probably involve going door-to-door but will be more event-type fundraisers like Jazz Night or possibly a Trivia Night.
The band typically performs once at Disney World while on the trip, which is also planned this time. The trip will be five days.
Watseka Community High School Principal Travis Findlay wrote in his report that boys and girls basketball seasons are “off to a great start.”
He said students in civics classes are completing projects. “Students have created some outstanding projects that help both the school and community and the city of Watseka.”
Art students have participated in Christmas Tree Lane at the Old Courthouse Musem. “Students have decorated a Grinch-themed tree and submitted over 20 gingerbread houses. A voting fundraiser will be going on until later this month,” he said.
A career technical meeting was recently conducted at WCHS. Teacher Erika Sterrenberg and other teachers hosted it, with “other CTE teachers, representatives from the CTE advisory board and local business and community member invited to discuss what skills and knowledge students need when they enter the workforce,” he said. “The focus of the discussion was to crate a ‘portrait of a graduate’ as a means to help our students with career pathways.”
The students also recently had the first e-learning day. He said student attendance was “very good” and there were a lot of positive comment from teachers about the plan.
Teachers and students are getting ready for the end of the first semester. A lot of work is being done to help “students stay on track to finish strong. Teachers also have done a very good job motivating students who are struggling to get extra support.”
Watseka Junior High Principal Jeff Perzee said Pride Night was a “huge success. It was great to recognize more junior high students this year as we added speech team, baseball conference champions, boys and girls basketball teams, plus the cheerleaders preformed with the WHS cheerleaders. We also recognized all of the first quarter straight A’s and honor roll students who received a cookie from the academic foundation.”
Perzee said the eighth grade girls basketball team and coaches won the IESA regional and played in the sectional finals Dec. 7.
The Veterans Day breakfast was also good, he said. “I got to greet many of them as they came into the building and thank them for their service,” he said. “It is wonderful to see so many veterans in our area who were willing to come to the school and be honored.”
Perzee noted the Ute Council had its first meeting, which went well. “We are planning our first school dance for January. There will be two school dances each year. We are also bringing back the eighth grade field trip which will most likely be to Six Flags in the spring. I look forward to working with the Ute Council to plan many exciting school events this school year.”
Watseka Elementary School Principal Kevin Mike said there is a new PBIS Warrior Award system which is going well. “Students are expected to be respectful, responsibility and productive. Those that are doing all of these will receive a Warrior Award. That award will be entered into a weekly drawing for a prize to be announced in the gym on Fridays in front of the students before dismissal to class.”
He said he is planning an event that could be monthly starting in January which would involve high school males visiting the elementary school to have breakfast with some of the boy students who need a positive role model. He said this is still in the planning stages.
The Glenn Raymond School Reading Night will be Feb. 16 with a Bedtime Stories theme and March 2 with a Pirates theme.
Curriculum director Carolyn Short said teachers have been meeting to discuss strategies within their subject areas. The science teachers in fourth through eighth grades have meet to discuss curriculum, stands and planning. Fourth through eighth grade and first through third grade math teachers met on a variety of topics.
She said the Watseka Kiwanis awarded the district $300 recently to purchase snacks for students in the After School rand program. She said this will allow students in pre-k to fourth grade to participate in STEM activities.