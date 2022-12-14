Administrators and teachers say the first semester in the Unit 9 school district has gone well.

At the board’s December meeting, Rodger Fehland, Unit 9 Education Association president, said, “I would say we are in a good spot in December. It’s been a good semester. I feel like everybody’s kind of pulling on the same side of the rope. That feels good. I want to commend the admin team you have assembled. I think they are always responsive and wiling to get feedback from the teachers. That is much appreciated. We are going into vacation I think optimistically. The district is moving in the right direction.

