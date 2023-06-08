Marcia M. Meis, director of the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts, announced June 7 that 396 out of 400 Illinois associate judges who filed requests for reappointment to their office for a new four-year term have been retained. Having certified the results of more than 400 total ballots cast in Illinois’ 25 circuit courts, Meis informed that each successful candidate received votes that tallied three-fifths or greater in favor of their reappointment, according to information provided by the Illinois Supreme Court. Four associate judges did not receive the requisite number of votes for reappointment. The new term of office for each reappointed associate judge will begin on July 1, 2023, and terminate on June 30, 2027.

In the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit, which serves Iroquois and Kankakee counties, the following associate judges have been reappointed: Kara M. Bartucci, Brenda L. Claudio, J. Imani Drew and Nancy Nicholson.

