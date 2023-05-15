This year’s eighth grade graduation at Crescent City Grade School will include eight students. Graduation will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the CCGS gymnasium. The class sponsor for this group is Kim Redenius, junior high science and PE instructor.
This year’s graduates are: Brielle Berry, daughter of Jacob and Kayla Eilers, Crescent City; Taylor Chattic, daughter of Christine Kelleher, Watseka, and Corey Chattic of Oswego; Jenna Cotter, daughter of Heather Wassell and stepdaughter of Kevin Wassell, Crescent City, and Jordan Cotter, Watseka; Seth Hunter Dirks, son of Scott and Becky Dirks, Crescent City; Danica Lemenager, daughter of Troy and Tiffany Lemenager, Ashkum; Victoria Milk, daughter of Paul and Kelly Milk, Crescent City; Grace Robinson, daughter of Michael and Jeanna Robinson, Crescent City; and Kinzie Smith, daughter of Jason and Darcey Smith, Watseka.