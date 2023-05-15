Class

The Class of 2023, which will be the final class to graduate from Crescent City Grade School, will have a commencement exercise at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the CCGS gym. In the back is class sponsor Kim Redenius. The graduates are (left to right): Kinzie Smith, Victoria Milk, Jenna Cotter, Grace Robinson, Brielle Berry, Taylor Chattic, Danica Lemenager and Seth Dirks.

 Photo by Kim Rabe

This year’s eighth grade graduation at Crescent City Grade School will include eight students. Graduation will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the CCGS gymnasium. The class sponsor for this group is Kim Redenius, junior high science and PE instructor.

This year’s graduates are: Brielle Berry, daughter of Jacob and Kayla Eilers, Crescent City; Taylor Chattic, daughter of Christine Kelleher, Watseka, and Corey Chattic of Oswego; Jenna Cotter, daughter of Heather Wassell and stepdaughter of Kevin Wassell, Crescent City, and Jordan Cotter, Watseka; Seth Hunter Dirks, son of Scott and Becky Dirks, Crescent City; Danica Lemenager, daughter of Troy and Tiffany Lemenager, Ashkum; Victoria Milk, daughter of Paul and Kelly Milk, Crescent City; Grace Robinson, daughter of Michael and Jeanna Robinson, Crescent City; and Kinzie Smith, daughter of Jason and Darcey Smith, Watseka.