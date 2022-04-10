About 40 volunteers gathered at RP Lumber in Watseka April 9 to make beds that will go to area children without one.
This was the first such event for the newly-formed Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization.
Organized by a core group including Wayne Lehmann, Michelle Luecke, Craig Vanhovlen, Kelly Swals and Darrin Kregel, the organization plans to help children get a bed and bedding so they can have a good night’s sleep.
“Sleep in Heavenly Peace provides beds for kids who are sleeping on the floor. It’s all community based. The community raises the money. The community helps support and build the beds and deliver the beds. Everything pretty much stays within the community where we’re at,” said Tim Zydek, chapter president for the Kankakee chapter.
Zydek said his chapter serves not only the city of Kankakee but the surrounding area. “That’s what Wayne and company will be doing here. They will be serving the area here,” he said.
That chapter has been in existence for four years, he said, and provided about 800 beds in the Kankakee County community. “We’ve had great support from the Kankakee community,” he said.
“Being able to provide the beds, being able to involved the community and being able to do things and being able to raise the money to build the beds,” he said is part of the whole process. It costs about $250 to build one bed. “We’re fortunate to have the volunteers to help get that done,” he said.
The group built 20 beds April 9. The group worked in an assembly line type fashion, with some people cutting the lumber to make the frames, others staining the lumber to make sure it looks nice and stays nice, right down to the branding of the SHP logo on the bed headboard.
“There’s over 300 chapters around the country, around the world actually,” he said, noting that there are chapters in Canada and the Bahamas as well.
Lehmann said he and the organizers are thankful for the volunteers they had on Saturday. Besides volunteers from the local community and from Kankakee County, there were a few volunteers from other chapters in the state. One volunteer came from Oak Park, Lehmann said. The local group also was the recipient of a trailer and supplies that filled the trailer from then Rend Lake chapter, which recently had to disband due to some health issues with some members.
That donation of supplies and the trailer will be a big help in getting the beds to the local children, Lehmann said.
The local group will soon be putting out the word that it has the beds available, he said. When that happens people can go online to the SHPbeds.org website and request a bed. Soon after that the beds will be delivered to those who need them.
Those who would like to help or donate to the cause can also do so at the website or contact one of the organizers.