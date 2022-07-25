Iroquois County 4-H members had the chance to showcase their fashion skills Friday at the Iroquois County Fair.
The 2022 Fashion Review featured close to 40 entries spread across multiple different categories including STEAM 1, 2 and 3, Shopping in Style and Construction.
Lena Hohulin, of the Fountain Creek Stitch ‘n Do 4-H club, was named Grand Champion in Construction for her entry. Hohulin received a gift certificate sponsored by the family of Lois Teske and a pair of scissors sponsored by the Buckley Creative Homemakers.
Abigail Teske, of the Prairie Champions 4-H club, was named Reserve Grand Champion in Construction. She received a pair of scissors that were sponsored in memory of Janie Wilken.
Avery Schroeder, of the Milford Sugar Creek 4-H club, was named Junior Champion Model. Gerane Kohl, of the Country Kickers 4-H club, was named Junior Reserve Champion Model.
Calli Kraft, of the Danforth Blue Ribbon 4-H club, was named Senior Champion Model. Jessalyn Eisenmann, of the Fountain Creek Stitch ‘n Do 4-H club, was the Reserve Champion Senior Model.
Anna Anderson, of the Fountain Creek Stitch ‘n Do 4-H club, was named Shopping in Style Champion. Rae Stucki, of Donovan Ag 4-H club, was named Reserve Shopping in Style Champion.
Lily Heaton, of the Fountain Creek Stitch ‘n Do 4-H club, received the Top STEAM 1 Award while Adaline Eisenmann, of the Fountain Creek Stitch ‘n Do 4-H club, received the Top STEAM 2 Award and Lena Hohulin, of the Fountain Creek Stitch ‘n Do 4-H club, took home the Top STEAM 3 Award.
Hohulin, Abigail Teske and Aubrey Wagner, of the Country Kickers 4-H club, were named State Fair Delegates. The State Fair Alternates were: Jessalyn Eisenmann, Adaline Eisenmann and Clare Wagner, of the Country Kickers 4-H club.