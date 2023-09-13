There were 237 people who took advantage of the Watseka and Iroquois County electronic event Sept. 9.
Alderman Benny Marcier noted at the Watseka code enforcement committee meeting Sept. 12 that the event was successful. This year the event was conducted in the Riverside parking lot in Watseka.
“We had 237 vehicles that went through. I think that is a little less than what we had last year,” he said.
There were 10 members of the Watseka FFA along with Advisor Phil Wilkey who helped out. Marcier also said Alderman Don Miller and building inspector Eric Brandt also helped out.
“It was a nice day with good weather and very successful,” he said.
The city and county periodically conduct the recycling events that allow residents from throughout the county to dispose of unwanted electronic items.