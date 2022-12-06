CHAMPAIGN — State Conservationist Ivan Dozier announced USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will offer funding for the following Landscape Initiatives throughout the state: Mississippi River Basin Healthy Watersheds Initiative (MRBI) and the National Water Quality Initiative (NWQI). Producers who have agricultural land in an Initiative project area can apply for assistance through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) to implement a range of conservation practices that will improve water quality and decrease soil erosion.
Financial assistance will be available to producers whose land is located in the watersheds listed below. While applications are accepted throughout the year, interested producers should submit a signed application (NRCS-CPA-1200 form) to the local NRCS field office, or submit one through the Farmers.gov website using their account. Submit by the deadline of January 6, 2023 to ensure your application is considered for 2023 funding.
A blank NRCS-CPA-1200 application form may be obtained from the local office or on the Illinois NRCS website. Producers who wish to use Farmers.gov can sign in or create an account by clicking on the “Sign up” button in the upper right of the website.
To see if you are eligible to participate in the program, producers should contact their local NRCS field office or visit the Illinois NRCS website at www.il.nrcs.usda.gov.
The following is a list of 2023 Initiatives, including counties and watersheds where funding is available:
Upper Macoupin Creek Watershed – Portions of Macoupin County
Vermilion Headwaters Watershed – Portions of Ford, Iroquois, Livingston, and McLean Counties
Clinton Lake Watershed – Portions of DeWitt, McLean, and Piatt Counties
Money Creek Watershed – Portions of McLean County.
Sub-watersheds include: Lake Bloomington and Blue Mound.
Panther Creek Watershed – Portions of Sangamon County
Friends Creek Watershed – Portions of DeWitt, Macon, and Piatt Counties.
Sub-watersheds include: Friends Creek Ditch, Middle Friends Creek, Kickapoo Creek, and Lower Friends Creek.