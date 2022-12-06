CHAMPAIGN — State Conservationist Ivan Dozier announced USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will offer funding for the following Landscape Initiatives throughout the state: Mississippi River Basin Healthy Watersheds Initiative (MRBI) and the National Water Quality Initiative (NWQI). Producers who have agricultural land in an Initiative project area can apply for assistance through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) to implement a range of conservation practices that will improve water quality and decrease soil erosion.

Financial assistance will be available to producers whose land is located in the watersheds listed below. While applications are accepted throughout the year, interested producers should submit a signed application (NRCS-CPA-1200 form) to the local NRCS field office, or submit one through the Farmers.gov website using their account. Submit by the deadline of January 6, 2023 to ensure your application is considered for 2023 funding.

