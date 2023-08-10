Approximately 1,700 corrected tax bills were mailed due to an error made in the extension of taxes on four of the Drainage Districts in Iroquois County, according to information from Iroquois County Clerk Breein B. Suver’s office.
The districts that extended that should not have are as follows:
DD024-Eastburn Drainage District #1-Belmont and Sheldon townships
DD026-Eastburn Drainage District #3-Sheldon township
DD66A-Union Drainage District #2 Ashkum/Danforth Sub 2-Danforth township DD94A-Mud Creek Special Assessment-Artesia, Ash Grove, Fountain Creek, Onarga, and Pigeon Grove townships
The corrected tax bills were mailed on August 10, 2023.
For property owners that have not paid either installment of the tax bill that was issued in July, the corrected bill will show the current and correct amount due. The first installment is due and payable on August 18, 2023 or upon receipt.
For property owners that have paid the first installment of their tax bill, a credit in the amount incorrectly charged will be seen on the second installment of the corrected bill. The second installment is due and payable on or before September 18, 2023.
For property owners that have already paid their entire tax bill, a refund in the amount incorrectly charged will be issued by the Iroquois County Treasurer.
If you have any questions regarding this matter, please do not hesitate to call the County Clerk’s Office 815-432-6960.