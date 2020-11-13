Champaign – State Conservationist Ivan Dozier welcomes two new members to the Leadership Team at the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) State Office facility in Champaign, according to information from his office. Winnie Chen works as the assistant state conservationist for Wetland and Conservation Compliance and Matt Robert is the new state conservation engineer. Both positions are on the Illinois NRCS Leadership Team and are key to fulfill essential tasks and quality of work accomplished across the state.
Chen earned a BS degree in wildlife management from the University of Arizona and served as an area biologist for Minnesota NRCS for 10 years and then worked as a wetland biologist on their Conservation Easement Team. Her experience in conservation planning and wetland restoration and management give her the technical skills needed for her new position. She currently oversees a team of six individuals who monitor and verify determinations for both highly erodible land and wetland compliance clients across Illinois.
Matt Robert earned a BS and masters degree in agricultural engineering from the University of Illinois. Robert has several years of experience as a visiting research assistant, working on livestock facility projects, served as a technical service provider for NRCS, and writing Comprehensive Nutrient Management Plans for Illinois and Wisconsin operations. He has technical experience with key issues like air quality, manure storage, emergency mortality management and wastewater handling for livestock and swine operations as well as structural conservation practices and designs. Robert’s skills will ensure the statewide team of NRCS engineers he manages will deliver what our customers need. Roberts worked as the ag engineer under recently retired State Conservation Engineer Ruth Book for 10 years and recently completed a 120-day detail as the Acting State Conservation Engineer for NRCS in Maryland.
“Both these positions are important from a technical capacity, a quality assurance perspective, and for getting NRCS customers the solutions they need,” Dozier explains. “I know both these individuals will do their jobs well and meet the demands as they get settled in.”
To learn more about NRCS engineering standards or conservation compliance, visit the Illinois NRCS website at www.il.nrcs.usda.gov.