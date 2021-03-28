Installation

At the recent installation of the Rev. Michael Ruhlig at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Woodworth were: back row, left to right: Alex McNally, Faith Lutheran Church, Watseka, Lector; Tim Hahn, Trinity Lutheran Church, Cissna Park & St. John’s Lutheran Church, Ash Grove, also Iroquois Circuit Visitor, Liturgist; middle row, left to right: Mark Miller, CID-LCMS District President, Springfield, Installer; Kent Tibben, Trinity Lutheran Church, Danville, Preacher; front row, left to right: Aaron Upoff, Calvary Lutheran Church, Watseka; Michael Ruhlig, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, Woodworth; Rick Milas, retired, formally University Lutheran Church, Champaign; and Doug Minton, Our Savior Lutheran Church, MIlford.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Woodworth, Illinois, is pleased to announce the Rev. Michael Ruhlig has accepted the call to be its pastor, according to information from the church.

Pastor Ruhlig grew up in Iowa and Michigan, and graduated from Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1995. While in college he assisted a circuit of churches in planting a new congregation in Osceola, Wisconsin, and did an internship in Versailles, Missouri, helping mother and daughter congregations grow after the new church plant. Pastor Ruhlig has served congregations in Nebraska, Texas, and Illinois. He has two sons, Jonathan and Bradley.

