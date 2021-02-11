WEST BEND, WISCONSIN — Dairyland Seed recently announced the national and state winners for its annual own and soybean yield master contest.
The title of National Corn Yieldmaster was awarded to Edge of Night Farms LLC of Stockton, Illinois, with ay iced of 330.34 bu/acre with DS-9412RA. Koberg Brothers were named the National Soybean Yieldmaster with a yield of 114.23 bu/acre with DSR-2844E.
Indiana Corn Yieldmasters: first place - D&M Thomas Farms, Inc., Brookston, 297.85 bu/acre with DS-5144Q; second place - Bohrer Farms, Inc/Matt Bohrer, Huntington, 275.0 bu/acre with DS-5144Q.
Indiana Soybean Yieldmasters: first place Reinhard Brothers Farms, Berne, 75.0 bu/acre with DSR-3365E; second place - Sills Farms of Poneto, 74.0 bu/acre with DSR-3058E.