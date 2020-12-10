The decision to organize a Covid-friendly Christmas decorating contest to replace the canceled Village of Milford Christmas Parade has proven to be a suitable substitute, according to information provided.
Currently, there are 42 residences and 11 businesses participating in the contest with a few more expected by the Dec. 13 deadline. A few of those entrants, though, have requested to not be judged. Judging in five categories for prizes will occur from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 19. The starting time for judging has been moved up an hour to accommodate the large number of entries.
The categories include Merry and Bright, Inflatables+, Classic Christmas, Best Business, and Crowd Favorite. The “Crowd Favorite” display will be selected by viewers’ votes. Viewers from all neighboring communities are invited to pick up a listing of all entries at the Loafer’s Bench which is located across the street from the Milford Police Station from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 19. The entry listing includes the entrant’s name and location of each entry and a place to vote for your favorite display. Everyone in the vehicle is eligible to vote. Votes must be returned by 9:15 p.m.
Winners will be notified and announced on Facebook on Dec. 20. Entries will be accepted through 8 p.m. Dec. 13 by calling 815-786-5649.