Iroquois County Treasurer Kurt Albers is announcing that mobile home privilege tax bills will be sent out the first week of March 2021, according to a news release from his office.
People are asked to contact the Iroquois County Treasurer’s Office staff at 815-432-6985 if their address has changed or if the mobile home has been moved or destroyed. If a person has recently purchased/sold a mobile home they are asked to stop by the treasurer's office with a copy of the title so that staff can provide a certification in order for the title change paperwork to be completed.
Address changes for real estate tax bills should be directed to the Assessment Office by phoning 815-432-6978.