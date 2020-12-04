Since the holidays are a time for giving and celebrating together, the students, faculty, and staff of Milford High School are once again raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, according to a news release.
From now until the end of the semester on Dec. 18 students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. NHS will be drawing for free assignment coupons from teachers as well as cash and other prizes. Students get to enter their name into this drawing for each $2 that they donate. All money collected will be sent to St. Jude’s to help in the fight against childhood cancers.
NHS will also be accepting donations from the community online through St. Jude’s online donation center. The link to our local event is http://fundraising.stjude.org/Milford2020. Each year, approximately 5,700 young people receive treatment at St. Jude’s including more than 2,000 children from Illinois alone.
Community members are welcome to contribute to the fundraising efforts.
Donations may be made online through the MHS website or by sending donations to the high school (checks payable to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital). The 29th Annual St. Jude Fundraiser is a wonderful way to kick off the holidays by sharing our resources with others.