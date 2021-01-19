Milford students have earned awards recently, according to information from the school.
Those students include:
Principal’s Award
First through fifth grade
Moses Cyr (1st), Mykel Dietcher Warren (1st), Brooklyn Herriott (1st), Harper Lowe (1st), Zane Meadows (1st), Liam Benoit (1st), Oaklyn Debolt (1st), Weston Forbes (1st), Easton Handy (1st), Carson White (1st), Jaxon Auxier (2nd), Aurora Lambert (2nd), Briggs Liefer (2nd), Oliver Rutledge (2nd), Avery Schroeder (2nd), Hailey Schwartz (2nd), Dylan Ulitzsch (2nd), Kullen Cann (3rd), Justin Denoyer (3rd), Kayson Duffy (3rd), Zander Frye (3rd), Jackson Johnson (3rd), Claire Mathews (3rd), Clara Runner (3rd), Silas Adsit (3rd), Kody Bennett (3rd), Sophia Brandenburg (3rd), Channing Harris (3rd), Logan Ulitzsch (3rd), Trevor Woodby (4th), Evan Havens (4th), Iris Champion (4th), Coby Brown (4th), Joseph Bushnell (4th), Taylor Handy (4th), Waylon Champion (5th), Eli Hornbuckle (5th), Emerson Johnson (5th), Avery Martinez (5th), Isaac Schaumburg (5th), Nolan UlitzSch (5th), Jack Van Hoveln (5th).
Improvement Award
Kyson Chancellor (1st), Parker Harroun (1st), Sienna Smith (1st), Hudson Nill (1st), Nathan Koehn (2nd), Aylin Cabrales (3rd), Claire Mathews (3rd), Layla Weiner (3rd), Sophia Brandenburg (3rd), Trevor Woodby (4th), Yi Brittenham (4th), Iris Champion (4th), Coby Brown (4th), Bentley Walwer (4th), Lauren Brewer (5th), Waylon Champion (5th).
MGS Junior High 2nd Quarter Awards
Principals’s Award
Noah Brittenham (6th), Braydon Kissack (6th), Kamryn Muehling (6th), Noah Bennett (6th), Sadie Gordon (6th), Kara Harwood (6th), Aiden Frerichs (7th)k Lillie Harris (7th), Sophie Newman (7th), Talon Brandenburg (8th), David Bell (8th), Zackery Moore (8th), Gage Vogel (8th).
High Honors
Noah Brittenham (6th), Braydon Kissack (6th), Kamryn Muehling (6th), Noah Bennett (6th), Sadie Gordon (6th), Kara Harwood (6th), Aiden Frerichs (7th), Lillie Harris (7th), Sophie Newman (7th), Talon Brandenburg (8th), David Bell (8th), Zackery Moore (8th), Gage Vogel (8th).
Honors
Brycea Brown (6th), Cohen Cheever (6th), Sydnee Longest (6th), Lilly Carter (6th), Molly Coffey (6th),
Madisyn Laffoon (6th), Aiden Bell (7th), Erica Felton (7th), Zaiden Koester (7th), Cabery Brown (8th), Jossalin Lavicka (8th), Preston Janssen (8th), Stephanie Sterrenberg (8th), Kristopher Butler (8th), Caleb Clutteur (8th), Kaleb Kuester (8th), Hallie Scott (8th), Lydia Siebert (8th), Beau Wright (8th)
Honorable Mention
Capri Natale (6th), Dylan Potter (6th), Damian Salinas (6th), Ayden Allen (6th), Gabriel Bivins (6th), Joie Girdler (6th), Mario Grimaldo (6th), Janelle Parker (6th), Devin Hays (6th), Britani Lowe (6th), Anna Mann (6th), Molly Harms (7th), Hailey Rieches (7th), Caitlynn Hays (7th), Dane Laffoon (7th), Hixon Lafond (7th), Jason Moore (7th), Hannah Potter (7th), Colt Halpin (8th), Tyler Runner (8th), Layla Satkoski (8th), Corbin White (8th), McKenna Fritch (8th).
Improvement
Kara Harwood (6th), Zaiden Koester (7th), Hannah Potter (7th), Talon Brandenburg (8th), Cabery Brown (8th), Colt Halpin (8th), Layla Satkoski (8th), Cory Wood (8th), David Bell (8th).