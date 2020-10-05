Milford

Milford Grade School students have been named Students of the Month for September.

Those students include:

— Kindergarten - Lisa Homerding: Ella Kissack and Carter Daily

— Kindergarten - Kristi Liefer: Landon Koehn and Paisley McConnell

— First Grade - Brenna Schroeder: Easton Handy and Autumn Wood

— First Grade - Nickole Carson: Moses Cyr and Mykel Dietcher Warren

— Second Grade - Lindsay Maple: Hunter Laffoon and Aurora Lambert

— Second Grade - Kacey Bossong: Beckett Cheever and Avery Schroeder

— Third Grade - Jenny Rutlege: Aylin Cabrales

— Third Grade - Michelle Schoolman: Channing Harris

— Fourth Grade - Kaity Johnson: Joey Bushnell

— Fourth Grade - Shauna Fleming: Morgan Lambert

— Fifth Grade - Mitzi Fox: Avery Martinez

— Firth Grade - Mallory Brittenham: Waylon Champion

— Sixth Grade junior high teachers: Sadie Gordon, Devin Hays and Kaydenn Nolan

— Seventh Grade junior high teachers: Molly Harms and Landon Smalley

— Eighth Grade junior high teachers: Preston Janssen, Ryleigh Rieches and Corbin White

