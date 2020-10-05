Milford Grade School students have been named Students of the Month for September.
Those students include:
— Kindergarten - Lisa Homerding: Ella Kissack and Carter Daily
— Kindergarten - Kristi Liefer: Landon Koehn and Paisley McConnell
— First Grade - Brenna Schroeder: Easton Handy and Autumn Wood
— First Grade - Nickole Carson: Moses Cyr and Mykel Dietcher Warren
— Second Grade - Lindsay Maple: Hunter Laffoon and Aurora Lambert
— Second Grade - Kacey Bossong: Beckett Cheever and Avery Schroeder
— Third Grade - Jenny Rutlege: Aylin Cabrales
— Third Grade - Michelle Schoolman: Channing Harris
— Fourth Grade - Kaity Johnson: Joey Bushnell
— Fourth Grade - Shauna Fleming: Morgan Lambert
— Fifth Grade - Mitzi Fox: Avery Martinez
— Firth Grade - Mallory Brittenham: Waylon Champion
— Sixth Grade junior high teachers: Sadie Gordon, Devin Hays and Kaydenn Nolan
— Seventh Grade junior high teachers: Molly Harms and Landon Smalley
— Eighth Grade junior high teachers: Preston Janssen, Ryleigh Rieches and Corbin White