The Milford Police Department is doing something a little different for Cops for Kids Letters to Santa compared to previous years, according to information from the department.
Because of social distancing the officers will be doing “Letters to Santa” for families who reside in Milford and are experiencing economic hardships.
Children can draw or write letters to Santa. The letters must include the child’s name, age and one gift suggestion under $35. The letters should also include an address and a phone number. The letters can be placed in a sealed envelope addressed to Santa Cops for Kids. Letters can be dropped in the slot on the north door of the village hall no later than Dec. 16.
Presents may be picked up at the Milford Police Department between 4-6 p.m. Dec. 21.
Donations are also being accepted and money can be dropped off at the Milford Citizens State Bank for Cops for Kids.