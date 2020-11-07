Milford Grade School students have been named Students of the Month for October.
Those students include:
— Kindergarten — Lisa Homerding: Viola Clemmons and Lily Martinez
— Kindergarten — Kristi Liefer: Meeya Mennenga and Riley Summers
— First Grade — Brenna Schroeder: Malakye Roundtree
— First Grade — Nickole Carson: Brooklyn Herriott
— Second Grade — Lindsay Maple: Oliver Rutledge
— Second Grade — Kacey Bossong: Briggs Liefer and Mikyla Martin
— Third Grade — Jenny Rutlege: Ryan Germain
— Third Grade — Michelle Schoolman: Kendall Liefer
— Fourth Grade — Kaity Johnson: Taylor Handy
— Fourth Grade — Shauna Fleming: Reagan Herriott
— Fifth Grade — Mitzi Fox: Jalynn Shelton
— Firth Grade — Mallory Brittenham: Emerson Johnson
— Sixth Grade junior high teachers: Mario Grimaldo and Kami Muehling
— Seventh Grade junior high teachers: Coy Lucht and Jason Moore
— Eighth Grade junior high teachers: Hallie Scott and Carolyn Thomas