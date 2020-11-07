Milford Grade School students have been named Students of the Month for October.

Those students include:

— Kindergarten — Lisa Homerding: Viola Clemmons and Lily Martinez

— Kindergarten — Kristi Liefer: Meeya Mennenga and Riley Summers

— First Grade — Brenna Schroeder: Malakye Roundtree

— First Grade — Nickole Carson: Brooklyn Herriott

— Second Grade — Lindsay Maple: Oliver Rutledge

— Second Grade — Kacey Bossong: Briggs Liefer and Mikyla Martin

— Third Grade — Jenny Rutlege: Ryan Germain

— Third Grade — Michelle Schoolman: Kendall Liefer

— Fourth Grade — Kaity Johnson: Taylor Handy

— Fourth Grade — Shauna Fleming: Reagan Herriott

— Fifth Grade — Mitzi Fox: Jalynn Shelton

— Firth Grade — Mallory Brittenham: Emerson Johnson

— Sixth Grade junior high teachers: Mario Grimaldo and Kami Muehling

— Seventh Grade junior high teachers: Coy Lucht and Jason Moore

— Eighth Grade junior high teachers: Hallie Scott and Carolyn Thomas