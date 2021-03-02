The Milford girls basketball team picked up a win on Saturday and a loss on Monday.
Milford defeated Bismarck Saturday 45-19.
Anna Hagan had 11 points and 5 assists. Abby Tovey had 8 points and 6 rebounds. Hunter Mowrey had 6 points and 9 rebounds. Tiffany Schroeder had 11 rebounds.
On Monday, the Lady Cats lost to Salt Fork 46-36.
They were led by Anna Hagan with 12 points and 3 assist. Abby Tovey Had 9 points and 3 assists. Hunter Mowrey had 4 points and 7 rebounds. Caley Mowrey had 4 points and 6 rebounds. Brynlee Wright had 4 points and 5 rebounds. The Lady Cats are now 9-4.