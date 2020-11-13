A local group is looking for input on how to continue its annual festival.
Residents from Milford and surrounding communities are invited to an upcoming Milford Fun Days Committee meeting.
“2020 has not been good for anyone, especially festivals,” said committee member Tina Abhsie. “The Milford Fun Days committee has been working very hard over the years, and it’s not getting any easier to put a festival on for any community.
“We are lacking help which puts a lot of stress upon the few that have been keeping it afloat the last few years. We have asked for the community to come to various meetings, give us input, we’ve asked for help, but no one comes forward. We will be having a meeting on Nov. 18 at the Milford Fire Station at 6 p.m. for anyone and all to attend. At this meeting we as a community and committee will deciding if we will continue with Fun Days or if the committee will diffuse all together or if the town takes it over. So it’s vital that everyone comes to the meeting.”
Anyone with questions or concerns are asked to call either Tina Abhsie 815-644-1542 or Jason Reed 815-278-0881.