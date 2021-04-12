The Milford-CP Bearcats defeated Martinsville in 44-38 April 10.
The team traveled to Martinsville for the 3 p.m. game.
Martinsville was the first to score at the 5:29 mark on the clock when Sebastian Herrera ran for a three-yard touchdown. The conversion run by Carlos Herrera was no good and Martinsville was up 6-0.
It was long long before Milford would score, at the 1:03 mark, when Angel Salinas ran for six yards and a touchdown and Todd Paine’s conversion pass to Jacob Nash was no good.
Herrera would break the tie with :36 left on the clock and a four-yard touchdown. Again the conversion run was no good.
At :18 Milford’s Trey Totheroh completed a pass to Todd Paine for a 30-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion run by Sam Kaeb was good and Milford was up 14-12.
With :01 left in the first quarter, Martinsville’s Reese McIntyre ran for 35 yards to score. The two-point conversion run was no good and the Martinsville team as in the lead 18-14.
In the second quarter, at 11:24, Sam Kaeb rain for 17 yards and a touchdown, and the Tree Totheroh conversion pass was good to put the Bearcats up 22-18.
Martinsville countered again at the 6:43 mark, when Carlos Herrera ran for 17 yards and then Sebastian Herrera completed the two-point conversion run to put the score at 26-22 in favor of Martinsville.
Seconds later (at 6:14) Totheroh completed a 67 yard pass touchdown to Todd Paine. Sam Kaeb’s two-point conversion was good and the Bearcats were in the lead 30-26.
Martinsville retaliated at 6:00 wisen Carlos Herrera ran for 28 yards and a touchdown. His two-point conversion as no good, and Martinsville was up 32-30.
With 4:33 left before the half, Totheroh ran for a 46-yard touchdown. His two-point conversion pass to Angel Salinas was good and Milford was ahead at the half 38-32.
In the third quarter, Salinas ran for a 60-yard touchdown for Milford. Totheroh’s two-point conversion run was no good. The Bearcats led at the end of the third 44-32.
In the fourth quarter, Martinsville’s Sebastian Herrera ran for a three-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion run by Carlos Herrera was no good.
The end score of the game the Bearcats won 44-38.