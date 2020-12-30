As a replacement for the Covid-related cancelled Christmas Parade, the Milford Christmas Decorating Contest was a huge success, according to information provided. Eighty-five car owners picked up a list of entries and cruised around town to view the 45 residences and 13 businesses entered in the contest.
The winners of the Milford Christmas Decorating Contest are as follows:
CROWD FAVORITE — Lalo & Lisa Martinez
MERRY & BRIGHT — Scott & Stephanie Schneider
INFLATABLES+ — Tom & Linda Adwell
CLASSIC CHRISTMAS — Ryan & Mallory Brittenham
BEST BUSINESS — Sugar Creek Barn
A surprise visit from the participants of the JMJR Jeep Run Christmas for Kids as they cruised around town in Christmas-decorated jeeps. This group sponsors runs throughout the year with proceeds going to charitable causes and memorials. For this run Saturday night, they made stops in Sheldon, Hoopeston, and Milford to deliver toys to kids.
The organizing committee acknowledges everyone involved in helping with the contest: Milford Building and Loan, The Miner Charitable Trust, Craig Cheever, Danny Wilken, Dawson Voyles, and the judges, Joe Fell, Rod Burgett, Patty Bruens, and Kendra and Evelyn Morts. Judging proved to be a difficult task as there was an abundance of beautiful displays.