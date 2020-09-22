Casey’s in Milford was closed late Monday evening and remained closed Tuesday.
A Casey’s spokesperson confirmed the Milford Casey’s had been temporarily closed due to one of the staff members at the location testing positive for COVID-19.
The spokesperson said there is no timeline for when the store will re-open, but did say that a third party company was being brought in to thoroughly clean the store while it is closed.
The COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan for Casey’s General Stores, which can be found on the Casey’s website is listed below:
Casey’s is committed to providing a safe and healthy workplace for all our team members and guests. To ensure we have a safe and healthy environment in our stores, Casey’s has developed the following COVID-19 Preparedness Plan (“Plan”) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 Preparedness Plan is administered by the Risk Management Department, which maintains the overall authority and responsibility for the Plan. However, leaders and team members are equally responsible for supporting, implementing, complying with, and providing recommendations to further improve all aspects of this Plan. Our goal is to mitigate the potential for transmission of COVID-19 in our stores, and that requires full cooperation among our team members and leaders. Only through this cooperative effort can we establish and maintain the safety and health of all persons in our stores.
This Plan follows the guidance developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and various state and local governments’ guidance and recommendations. This Plan is intended to comply with all applicable rules, regulations, executive orders, and proclamations. As such documents change daily, this Plan may change. Further, to the extent anything in this Plan is inconsistent with applicable law, the applicable law shall supersede this Plan and govern in the relevant situation/jurisdiction.
This Plan focuses on:
• ensuring sick team members stay home, and prompt identification and isolation of sick team members;
• social distancing;
• hygiene and source controls; and
• cleaning and disinfection protocol.
1. Ensure Sick Team Members Stay Home; Promptly Identify and Isolate Sick Team Members.
Team members have been informed of and encouraged to self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. The following policies and procedures are being implemented to assess team members’ health status prior to entering the workplace and for team members to report when they are sick or experiencing symptoms.
Signage has been distributed to all workplaces emphasizing the need to stay home when sick. Team members must self-screen for symptoms before every shift. Casey’s has established a COVID hotline for team members to call with questions and to report positive tests.
Casey’s has implemented leave policies that promote team members staying at home when they are sick, when household members are sick, or when required by a healthcare provider to isolate or quarantine themselves, or a member of their household. Accommodations for team members with underlying medical conditions, or who have household members with underlying health conditions, have been implemented.
Casey’s has also implemented a protocol for informing team members if they have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 at work.
If a team member tests positive, the following will occur:
- If they are at work when they receive positive test results or start to develop symptoms, they will be sent home.
- Sick team members should follow CDC-recommended steps. Team members should not return to work until they meet all the criteria to end home isolation, in consultation with healthcare providers.
Casey’s will:
- clean and disinfect the sick team member’s workspace;
- collect information about the team members’ contacts among fellow team members for the period starting 2 days prior to symptom onset, to identify others who could be considered “exposed” (note: per the CDC, a person is considered exposed (a “close contact”) if they were within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes).
o inform the infected team member’s close contacts at work of their possible exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace (while maintaining confidentiality as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act) and instruct them to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Team members with confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19 may not return to work until they meet all the criteria to end home isolation, in consultation with healthcare providers. Namely:
- At least 10 days have passed since symptom onset or positive test (if asymptomatic), and
- At least 24 hours have passed since resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications, and
- Other symptoms have improved.
2. Social Distancing – Team Members Must Be at Least Six Feet Apart Whenever Feasible.
Social distancing of at least six feet will be implemented and maintained between team members and guests in stores through the following engineering and administrative controls:
- Plexiglass shields at registers
- Floor decals placed six feet apart
- Signage
Where required by local law, capacity of stores will be limited to 50% of the maximum occupancy 50% of the occupant load as determined by the fire marshal.
3. Worker Hygiene and Source Controls
Basic infection-prevention measures are continuously implemented at our stores. Team members are instructed to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water frequently throughout the day, but especially at the beginning and end of their shift, prior to touching any food, and after using the restroom. Hand-sanitizer (containing greater than 60% alcohol) is also available in the stores.
Source controls (barriers to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people when a person coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice) are being implemented at our stores in the form of Plexiglas shields (as noted above) and face coverings.
Team members must wear face coverings. Guests are required to wear face coverings where required by applicable law, and strongly recommended to wear face coverings even where not legally required. Where required by applicable law, signage is posted at entrances advising guests of their legal obligation to wear a face covering.
Team members are being instructed to cover their mouth and nose with their sleeve or a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and to avoid touching their face, particularly their mouth, nose and eyes, with their hands. Team members are expected to dispose of tissues in provided trash receptacles and wash or sanitize their hands immediately afterward.
4. Cleaning and Disinfection Protocol
Enhanced practices of cleaning and disinfecting have been implemented, including a schedule for frequent cleaning/sanitizing of high-touch areas and equipment (e.g., handles, touch screens, credit card readers, etc.) and routine cleaning and disinfecting of work surfaces. Frequent cleaning and disinfecting is being conducted of high-touch areas, including touch screens, controls, door handles, credit card readers, etc.
Appropriate and effective cleaning and disinfecting supplies (sanitizers and disinfectants that meet the EPA’s criteria against SARS-CoV-2) have been purchased and are available for use in accordance with product labels, safety data sheets and manufacturer specifications, and are being used with required personal protective equipment for the product.
In the event a team member tests positive, and has worked in the store during the 7-day period before testing positive, the store will be deep-cleaned by Casey’s third-party cleaning contractor, which implements a biohazard remediation process.