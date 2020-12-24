Jody Munsterman, teacher of the 4th and 5th grade classes at Crescent City Grade School, had her students create special writings for Christmas. Here are what her students created:

ELLIE RABE, 5th Grade

Making Christmas cookies

Eating the food

Reading Christmas stories

Riding on a sled

Yelling at my sister

Candy canes

Hot chocolate

Remembering what my family did last Christmas

Ice

Spending time with family

Telling people what I want

Making everyone wake up on Christmas at 6:00 in the morning

Asking for expensive things

Sniffing Christmas candles

JASPER AKIN, 4th Grade:

My wish list: A Nintendo because I love them and I just really want one with Fortnite with a lot of skins on it, a lot of wraps; or a phone for my Dad because he broke his.

PARKER WOLFE, 5th Grade:

On my wish list I want a new phone case because mine is getting old and I want a fitbit because I like them, and I also want LED lights because you can hang them up in your room and change the color.

BREHNA BERRY, 4th Grade:

My Christmas list is that I wish that the Magic school bus is real.

SKYLER NORDER, 5th Grade:

My Christmas wish list:

An Apple watch like my Granny has so I can tell the time, play games and call people.

I want an Iphone II because it's a new phone and it's cool.

A Nintendo Switch so I can play with other people.

I want a PS5 because I never saw it before and it looks cool.

I want new clothes so I can have more and look nice.

A chain for my neck so I can look nice.

A 4-wheeler so I can go mudding and ride to school with it.

A million dollars so I can buy anything I want.

A puppy/lab because he/she can sleep with me.

A lambo so I can drive whenever I want.

CJ FREGOSO, 4th Grade:

My Christmas wish list:

A PS5

Shirts

Pants

New shoes

Naruto toys

EMMA KLOPP, 5th Grade:

My Christmas wish list: A laptop because I can call my family on it. Nintendo because I can play games on it. Paint, because I like to paint on my caves at home. Harry Potter Legos because I have two Harry Potter Legos so far and I would like to have a new Lego.

