Marvin L. Clyden, 89 of Sheldon passed away on Sunday January 24, 2021 at Miller Center in Kankakee. He was born on September 17,1931 in Vermilion County, Illinois the son of Herbert E. and Flossie Mae Allison Clyden. Marvin married Connie Vincent in Watseka on January 19, 1993 and she survives. Also surviving are three daughters-Kelli Butler of Sheldon, Marva Crandall of Gibson City, and Susan Hensen of Clifton; five sons- Brett (Amber) Clyden of Sheldon, Alan (Diana) Clyden of Clifton, David Clyden of St. Anne, Gail (Cindy) Clyden of Aroma Park, and Marvin Lee (Robin) Clyden of Watseka; one sister- Donna Wyant of Houston, TX; twenty-five grandchildren and several great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, fours sisters, and one son-Tunis Clyden.
Marvin was a member of the Farm Bureau for many years and worked as a pork producer. He enjoyed bowling and fishing, and was an avid Chicago Bears and Bulls fan. He also loved spending time with his family.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Sheldon Cemetery.
Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to the family’s wishes.
