A group in Milford is wanting to make sure veterans are remembered.
Milford’s Maple Cemetery caretaker Steve Hawthorne and several volunteers have placed a display of white crosses with the names of veterans buried at the cemetery.
The group has been doing so for the past four years. This year there are more than 375 crosses with veterans’ names displayed by the cannon at the cemetery.
“I was wanting to do something for the veterans to make sure they were not forgotten,” Hawthorne said.
He noted that they have made and displayed as many crosses with names as they know of and if someone knows of a veteran buried at Maple Cemetery who isn’t listed they should let the group know and they will make sure that veteran is honored.
He said when they first started the project they were going to do something for the Civil War veterans. It has now expanded to include three from the Spanish-American War, several from World War I and World War II and two who were killed in the Vietnam War.
Hawthorne said his nephew made the crosses and Mary Ann Anderson put the names on them.
“It’s something that Mary Ann and I talked about and wanted to do. We put them out at Memorial Day and Veterans Day,” he said.
Those helping to put the crosses out this week for Veterans Day included Hawthorne, Mary Ann Anderson, Norman Anderson, Gordon Anderson, Dennis Selk and Al Kellerhals.
Hawthorne said they are happy to be able to honor the veterans in this way. “It tugs at my heart,” he said.