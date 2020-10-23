On Oct. 17 Adriana Schroeder and David Denson represented the United States by competing as firing members of the U.S. Drew Cup Junior Rifle Team. Schroeder, a Raider Air Rifle Team member, and David Denson a former I.W.C.C. Co-op shooter, and a Raider Rifle Team alum were selected to fire this team match by competitive trial, according to information provided.
The two qualifiers shot with eight other selected U.S. Juniors against teams from Great Britain, Canada, and South Africa. This event is usually fired at the N.R.A. National Championships with resulting scores sent to Great Britain, the match sponsor, to determine the winning team. The coronavirus caused the cancellation of this year’s Nationals so the N.R.A. out sourced this match and several other team matches to their affiliates. Joe Miller, a Bloomington area rifle coach, organized the event which was hosted by the Illinois State Rifle Association Range located near Bonfield. Jim Miller, of Onarga served as range officer and official team witness for the event. David Denson, a previous Drew Cup Team member, was appointed team captain. Raider coaches Levi Peters, and Doug Miller handled scoring duties.
The 10 member U.S. Team fired on Olympic style small ring targets at a 50-yard shooting distance. Each shooter fired three targets with a smallbore (22 long rifle) target rifle. Conditions were less than ideal with winds gusting to forty plus miles per hour. The team scored a total of 5640 points out of a possible of 6000. This team also scored 143 center shots. Schroeder and Denson scored 565 and 564 points respectively and ranked in the top five team members. Both local shooters had honed their outdoor rifle marksmanship skills by shooting in a summer rifle league at the I.S.R.A. Range. The league was run by former Raider rifle coach Jim Miller, and assisted by Levi Peters, Doug Miller, and Jake Peters.
Results of the Drew Cup competition will be posted next spring by the British National Smallbore Rifle Association.