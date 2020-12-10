Robinson Chiropractic’s “Give Back” Program recently donated $3,780 to Iroquois Memorial Hospice, according to information provided.
Robinson Chiropractic’s “Give Back” Program lets all new patients to Robinson Chiropractic receive an exam, consultation and one set of x-rays for a set price. The proceeds of their new patient first day services then go to a charity of their choosing. For the months of September and October Robinson Chiropractic chose to donate to Iroquois Memorial Hospice. So far, the "Give Back” Program has helped Harbor House, Kiwanis, Iroquois Memorial Hospice and The Bread Basket Food Pantry.
For December proceeds will go to Food From the Heart through the First United Methodist Church. The donation from Robinson Chiropractic will be added to the Iroquois Memorial Hospice Memorial Fund. Money for this fund is usually raised at the Annual Hospice Brunch. However, this year, in lieu of the Annual Brunch, Iroquois Memorial Hospice sought support through a Write-A-Check Campaign. The Iroquois Memorial Hospice Write-A-Check Campaign was very successful, with Robinson Chiropractic being the top donor.
The money raised helps to finance items for patients that are not covered by their insurance or Medicare, such as medications, durable medical equipment, and other supplies.
"Although our brunch was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, our community response to the IMH Hospice Memorial Fund has been extremely generous. The purchases made with these funds have improved the comfort level for our Hospice patients in the end stages of life for over two decades." La-Zann Yana, IMH Hospice volunteer coordinator - outreach.
Iroquois Memorial Hospice accepts donations year round. Those who are interested in donating to the Iroquois Memorial Hospice Memorial Fund may call 815-432-0185.
Serving more than 50,000 people annually in east-central Illinois and west-central Indiana, Iroquois Memorial Hospital (IMH) is a 25-bed hospital located in Watseka. The hospital facility is comprised of clinical and diagnostic services. The hospital operates rural health clinics in Watseka, Gilman, Milford in Illinois and Kentland, Indiana. The hospital also operates a skilled nursing facility, Iroquois Resident Home, which is attached to the hospital property. More about the hospital and services can be found at iroquoismemorial.com and social media.