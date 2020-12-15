Liz Martin officially retired as ELA/social studies teacher for the Crescent City Grade School junior high at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
However, due to Covid-19 and school dismissing early, she wasn't recognized by the Crescent-Iroquois Booster Club. Due to an unavailability of a teacher at the junior high level, Mrs. L Martin, as she is referred to by her students, opted to return to CCGS to teach the first semester.
As the first semester is ending, the booster club wanted to recognize her for her retirement before she was done teaching this year. She received a floral arrangement and a certificate from Malia Kollmann, booster club treasurer, recently.