The Crescent City Committee of Wreaths Across America is now raising money to purchase wreaths to place on all veterans' gravesites in the Crescent City area. This includes four cemeteries – St. Peter's Lutheran, Flesher, Pierce and Wilson. Last year, the committee placed 170 wreaths on gravesites. The local committee is working with Cissna Park American Legion Post 527 on this project.
Money raised in Crescent City will remain in Crescent City for local cemeteries. The cost of a wreath is $15 and orders must be placed by Nov. 15. Checks for wreaths should be made out to Cissna Park American Legion. Those wanting to purchase wreaths they can place themselves can pick their wreaths up after 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Crescent City Community Center.
The committee is also accepting donations towards the purchase of wreaths. If you don't know a specific veteran, just write “Any” in the veteran line on the order form, write your name and the amount of the donation. Any size donation is appreciated as it is the committee's goal to place a wreath on the gravesite of every veteran buried in the four local cemeteries.
Forms for ordering the wreaths have been taken to local churches and are available at the Crescent City Post Office. For more information on this project, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org. You may also get more information from any of the Crescent City committee members: Richard and Karen Gocken, Bill Weakley, Jim Sorensen, Klint Hall, Bill Dirks, Dean Storm and Glenn Mennenga.
A ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Cissna Park park and all are welcome to attend.