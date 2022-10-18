The Crescent City Committee of Wreaths Across America is now raising money to purchase wreaths to place on all veterans' gravesites in the Crescent City area. This includes four cemeteries – St. Peter's Lutheran, Flesher, Pierce and Wilson. Last year, the committee placed 170 wreaths on gravesites. The local committee is working with Cissna Park American Legion Post 527 on this project.

Money raised in Crescent City will remain in Crescent City for local cemeteries. The cost of a wreath is $15 and orders must be placed by Nov. 15. Checks for wreaths should be made out to Cissna Park American Legion. Those wanting to purchase wreaths they can place themselves can pick their wreaths up after 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Crescent City Community Center.

