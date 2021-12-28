Tom and Donna (Peterson) Oberloh of Woodland, Illinois, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
The couple were married Jan. 7, 1962. He is a retired machinist and she is a retired bank teller.
The couple are the parents of Rick (Theresa) Oberloh of Gibson City, Cathy (Jeff) Anderson of Milford and Tracy (Gary) Giroux of Woodland. They have seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The family is having a card shower for them. Cards can be sent to P.O. Box 16, Woodland, Illinois, 60974.