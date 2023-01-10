Christmas Tree Lane, which was set up in November and December at the Old Courthouse Museum, was a bit different this time. There was no set theme in 2022 so those groups, individuals, organizations, businesses and families which decorated a tree were able to choose their own. The finished trees reflected a wide variety of themes – each unique in its own way.

Trees in Christmas Tree Lane are open to voting by museum visitors and this is how the People's Choice category winners are chosen. The winners for 2022 were: Stephanie Bowers of Milford, “Shopping for Christmas,” first place; Iroquois Memorial Hospice and Home Health of Watseka, “Our Patients Are Worth Their Weight in Gold,” second place; the Mitchell and Susan Bence family of Watseka received third with their tree, “For the Love of Shoes;” and fourth place went to the Watseka Community High School Art students, who decorated their tree with a theme of “Merry Grinchmas.”

