Christmas Tree Lane, which was set up in November and December at the Old Courthouse Museum, was a bit different this time. There was no set theme in 2022 so those groups, individuals, organizations, businesses and families which decorated a tree were able to choose their own. The finished trees reflected a wide variety of themes – each unique in its own way.
Trees in Christmas Tree Lane are open to voting by museum visitors and this is how the People's Choice category winners are chosen. The winners for 2022 were: Stephanie Bowers of Milford, “Shopping for Christmas,” first place; Iroquois Memorial Hospice and Home Health of Watseka, “Our Patients Are Worth Their Weight in Gold,” second place; the Mitchell and Susan Bence family of Watseka received third with their tree, “For the Love of Shoes;” and fourth place went to the Watseka Community High School Art students, who decorated their tree with a theme of “Merry Grinchmas.”
Other finishers in the People's Choice category were: Christ Lutheran High School of Buckley, “The Light Shines in the Darkness … John 1:5,” fifth place; the Eighnor/Meyer family of Watseka earned sixth place with “Here We Come A' Caroling;” the Watseka Park District After School program received seventh place with their tree, “Holly Jolly Kidmas,” and Watseka American Legion Auxiliary (Linda Ping) was eighth with “Gnome for the Holidays.”
First place in the Best Decorated tree category was a tie between Knot Just Quilters of Watseka, with a theme of “Sew Blessed” and the June Dehlin family of Louisville, Ky., with a theme of “Christmas at the Beach.” There was a three-way tie for second between “Reasons for the Season,” a tree decorated by Jessica Runeer of Milford; “Holly Jolly Kidsmas,” decorated by the Watseka Park District After School program; and “Singing for Our Savior,” decorated by St. Paul's Lutheran School of Woodworth.
There was a two-way tie for second in the Best Decorated category between the Mitchell and Susan Bence Family, “For the Love of Shoes,” and Christ Lutheran High School, Buckley, “The Light Shines in the Darkness … John 1:5.” Fourth place was a tie between five entries: Diane Gagnon's “All Aboard” and her tree themed “Hands that Work the Dirt,” IMH Memorial Hospice and Home Health with the theme “Our Patients Are Worth Their Weight in Gold;” WCHS art students with the theme “Merry Grinchmas;” and Stephanie Bowers' tree, “Shopping for Christmas.”
Fifth place in the Best Decorated category was a tie between the Juvenile Justice Council of Iroquois County, with the theme of “Whooo Can Prevent Underage Drug and Alchol Use?” and Iroquois Farmers State Bank of Watseka, “Community Bank Christmas.”
There were five placings awarded in the Most Original category and they were: Diane Gagnon of Watseka, first, “Hands that Work the Dirt;” the Mitchell and Susan Bence family fo Wateska, “For the Love of Shoes,” second; Ginny Lee of Milford, “Sockin' Round the Christmas Tree,” third; Smith's Real Estate of Watseka, “Houses – Smith Real Estate,” fourth; and Janet Anderson of Sheldon, “And Heaven and Nature Sing,” fifth.
First place in the Best Use of Theme category went to IMH Memorial Hospice and Home Health, “”Our Patients Are Worth Their Weight in Gold;” and second place was a four-way tie between Jessica Runner of Milford, “Reasons for the Season;” Knot Just Quilters of Watseka, “Sew Blessed;” the June Dehlin family of Louisvilly, Ky., “Christmas at the Beach;” and St. Paul's Grade School of Woodworth, “”Singing for our Savior.”
There was a two-way tie for third in the Best Use of Theme category and that was between Diane Gagnon's “All Board” and the WCHS art students' “”Merry Grinchmas.” Rounding out the judging in the category was a two-way tie for fourth: the Juvenile Justice Council of Iroquois County with “Whooo Can Prevent Underage Drug and Alcohol Use?” and Stephanie Bowers' “Shopping for Chrisdtmas.” Fifth place in this category was a tie between Clara Runner, of Milford, with “A 'Winner' Wonderland” and Watseka American Legion Auxiliary's “Gnome for the Holidays.”
The final category for judging was Best Handcrafted Ornaments and the results were: First, Watseka Park District After School Program's “Holly Jolly Kidsmas;” second, Iroquois Farmers State Bank of Watseka, “Community Bank Christmas;” third, Watseka Public Library, “Storybook Christmas;” fourth, Kim Rabe's Child Daycare of Crescent City, “Daycare Kindness;” and fifth, ABRA of Sheldon, “Winter Wonderland.”
The staff and volunteers of the Old Courthouse Museum are very pleased with those who participated in Christmas Tree Lane 2022 and want everyone to know their participation was appreciated. So far, the theme for 2023 has not been chosen but it will be announced as soon as it has been decided upon.
The museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, plus the first Sunday of each month from 1-3 p.m. There are hundreds of displays depicting the history of Iroquois County and are of interest to people of all ages. To arrange a visit, or to get general information about the museum, call 815-432-2215 during regular business hours.