Wilmington (Illinois) Masonic Lodge #208 will be having a chili cook-off & bake sale Feb. 6, according to information provided. Proceeds will fund the Steven’s Middle School “Pedals For Progress “. There are prices for a bowl of house chili for adults, kids of 11 years and kids under 11 years. Hot dogs will also be available for purchase. This event will be hosted from 4-7 p.m. , 311 Main St., Wilmington, Illinois.
To register to be a contestant or info call Tony Collachia 708-772-7312or George Roesel 815-509-7001.