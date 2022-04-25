The Watseka High School Jazz Band will once again be hosting “And All That Jazz...”.
The event will be at 6 p.m. May 14 at Trinity Church in Watseka. The evening will feature dinner, a silent auction and entertainment provided by the WCHS Jazz Band and other student performers. Seats may be reserved for a fee per person.
Please stop by the WCHS Main Office during regular school hours to reserve seats. Seating is limited and no admission will be available at the door. All proceeds directly benefit the WCHS Band program.
Please contact band director Erik Parmenter at (815) 432-2486 or erik.parmenter for more information.