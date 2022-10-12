The Watseka Community High School Marching Warriors are in the midst of a successful competition season.
The band participated in the Washington Panther Invitational Sept. 17, winning Best Percussion, Best Colorguard, and first place in Class 2A.
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 12:36 pm
The Watseka Community High School Marching Warriors are in the midst of a successful competition season.
The band participated in the Washington Panther Invitational Sept. 17, winning Best Percussion, Best Colorguard, and first place in Class 2A.
On Sept. 24, the Marching Warriors traveled to Pontiac to participate in the Pontiac Indian Showdown. The Warriors won Best Percussion, Best Colorguard, Best Winds and first place in Class 1A.
On Oct. 1 the Marching Warriors were awarded Best Percussion, Best Colorguard, Best Visual and Best Music along with first place in Class 1A at Danville. In addition, the Warriors Colorguard was awarded the highest score of the entire competition.
The competition season continues Oct. 15 at Dunlap Invitational and concludes Oct. 23 at the Illini Marching Band Championship at the University of Illinois.
The Marching Warriors performed at home football games this year and will do so again Oct. 14.
