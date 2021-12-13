The Watseka Wild Clovers 4-H Club had its monthly meeting Nov. 14.
At the beginning of the meeting the club recognized its new officers, including secretary, treasurer, and reporters. They also discussed the expectations for the year such as the talks that every club member is expected to give.
Other things were discussed such as possible fundraisers and upcoming events. On Nov. 26 the club sold kettle corn in the First Trust Parking lot during the Christmas Parade. At the next meeting, they will be painting sun catchers to deliver to local nursing homes.