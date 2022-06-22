Royal Neighbors of America 179 sponsored the Watseka Senior Center open house June 8.
Four speakers talked about offerings for seniors in the Iroquois County area, according to information from the group.
Angie Hagan spoke on the history of Watseka Senior Center and the programs it has provided, such as bingo and games and events. A TOPS program meets at the building and Royal Neighbors of America 179 rents the center for its activities. Currently the senior center hosts bingo from 1:15-3 p.m. every Wednesday at no cost. All prizes are donated.
Rita Norder, secretary/treasurer of Royal Neighbors of American 179, told about the RNA 126 celebration of the society (insurance for women, by women and those they care about). Refreshments were served and a drawing was given, along with the RNA door prize.
Nita Skeels, OSF supervisor of Peace Meals Operations, told everyone of the Peace Meals Senior Nutrition Program. More than 1,300 individuals receive meals every day in the counties of Champaign, DeWitt, Ford, Iroquois, McLean, Piatt and Livingston. Hagan is the site coordinator for the Iroquois County area and sells tickets from 7 a.m.-noon Wednesday at the Watseka Table Restaurant.
Peggy Gossett of Volunteer Services shared the many programs that can help seniors age 60 and older and disabled adults ages 21 and above. Services provided include local, state and federal and private programs, services and resources. Some of them are: senior information services outreach and referral, caregiver advisory services, in-home care, respite care, unmet needs program, mobile meals, senior companion program, Medicare’s extra help program, license she discount program and others.